Dilworth School investigation: Latest two men charged appear in High Court

The two latest men to be charged by police after an investigation into alleged historical sexual offending at Dilworth School have been called in the High Court.

A 71-year-old man facing three charges of indecent assault entered not guilty pleas.

The case against a 70-year-old facing three charges of indecent assault and one of inducing a boy to do an indecent is also proceeding on a deemed not guilty basis.

Police charged the two men last month.

Detective Senior Sergeant Geoff Baber announced last year that seven men had been charged after an investigation dubbed Operation Beverly that focused on allegations of historical abuse at the school.

Dilworth School was opened in 1906 with the aim of helping boys from disadvantaged families.

However, police alleged a number of serious offences occurred from the 1970s to the 2000s.