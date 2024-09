A man is on the run in Christchurch after stabbing another man in a car yesterday evening.

Canterbury Metro Police Detective Sergeant James Haigh said the victim has been critically injured.

“A man remains in Christchurch Hospital in a critical condition after being stabbed in Riccarton yesterday evening,” he said.

The incident occurred at the intersection of Clarence St and Blenheim Rd outside a carwash business, at around 5.40pm.