Darcy Strickland was killed last Thursday night in Flaxmere. Photo / Supplied

Police say they are "working tirelessly" to solve a Hastings homicide case which has left the Flaxmere community in mourning.

Police have also revealed "forensic progress" has been made at a separate location to the one where Darcy Strickland's body was found, as part of their investigation.

Strickland, 29, was found outside a Ramsey Cres address in the Hastings suburb of Flaxmere late on Thursday night and died at the scene.

It is understood he was beaten to death.

The death resulted in an outpouring of support for his whānau and police swiftly launched a homicide investigation.

No arrests have been made as of Monday.

Police at the Ramsey Cres scene in Flaxmere last Thursday. Photo / Warren Buckland

However, Eastern District Police Detective Senior Sergeant Sally Patrick said police had been making progress in the investigation.

"Police have been working tirelessly on this investigation in recent days and are making progress.

"The scene examination was completed late on Friday night, and we have made forensic progress at a second location.

"Police will be providing support in the community this week, particularly as schools go back today [Monday]."

Another person was also found injured at the scene late on Thursday night and taken to hospital, but was discharged soon after.

Strickland has been remembered as a "gentle giant" by loved ones.

Luanna Solomon said her nephew was a beautiful man.

"He was a gentle giant, a cuddly teddy bear, an absolutely beautiful human being, a beloved son of God, loved moko, son, brother, nephew, and a friend."

The case has come just weeks after the death of Napier teen Ariki Rigby, whose body was found on the outskirts of Havelock North on September 3 in a burnt-out car.

Police are continuing to hunt for those responsible for Rigby's death.

Anyone with information that could assist police in the Strickland case should call 105, and quote event number P052230650.

Information can also be shared anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.