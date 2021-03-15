Denver Chance murder trial: Alleged shooter's hands 'shaking' when police came to house

Denver Chance was killed in March 2019. Photo / File

A four-minute walk up Jay Christopher Lingman's driveway led investigators to their first encounter with the man now accused of murdering Denver Chase.

And when police met Lingman at his Kingseat home that day, the drug dealer apologised - for his appearance and the mess in his front driveway.

Lingman has pleaded not guilty to murder and is on trial at Auckland High Court.

Jurors on Monday were played a video a detective sergeant took on his iPhone on the afternoon of March 9, 2019.

Police walked past a white horse in a paddock, past barbed-wire fences and a typical farm gate, agapanthus and onto the concrete outside Lingman's front door.

Timothy Williams, now a detective senior sergeant at Henderson, told the court he saw a trailer with waterblasting equipment.

Jay Christopher Lingman has pleaded not guilty to murdering Denver Chance. Photo / RNZ, File

"As I got closer to the front door, I could also smell a very strong smell of bleach, or a similar product."

The door alcove was wet but it was a dry day, Williams added.

"That waterblasting I thought was unusual, as it was a narrow line from the front door towards the rear of the property."

Williams said he felt it strange the rest of the driveway was not waterblasted.

Lingman's door, where the Crown claims Chance was shot multiple times, is approached from the driveway and then up a few steps to the facebrick alcove.

"The concrete steps were clearly wet and smelled strongly of bleach," Williams told jurors.

A short time after police knocked on his door, Lingman greeted the officer.

"Sorry, I've just been attempting to do the driveway, mate," Lingman said.

"Excuse the vest, I've been a bachelor for the past six months."

Lingman told the police his partner was coming back so he was cleaning up.

Williams told jurors that Lingman then invited police inside.

Police asked Lingman about his movements in recent days, and he had some difficulty recounting his whereabouts, which Williams said was not unusual.

The court heard police invited Lingman to review his cellphone to jog his memory.

"His hands were shaking and the dexterity had gone from his hands, I suggest," Williams told the court.

He told the court he believed Lingman's house was a crime scene but still needed more evidence.

Williams saw Lingman's black Audi Q7 at the property and recorded its details, chatting briefly with Lingman before leaving.

Meanwhile, police elsewhere were reviewing CCTV footage.

The court heard police used location data from a back-up of Chance's Google account to pinpoint his possible movements.

Williams and two other officers returned to Lingman's property on Auckland's southwest fringes the next day at 3.58pm.

Lingman's black Audi was no longer present. Neither was Lingman.

Police explored the property and eventually encountered a freezer.

"We both observed that there was what appeared to be blood on the left-hand side of it."

A detective opened the freezer.

"And inside the freezer, we both observed a male who I believed to be Denver Chance," Williams said.

The officers then went to a point in the driveway where they could stop people arriving or interfering with the scene.

The trial continues.