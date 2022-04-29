Natalie Roselyn Fenton, pictured aged 15, is led from the Otahuhu District Court in 1999. Photo / Russell Smith

A woman convicted of the murder of a South Auckland man in his home more than 20 years ago has been jailed for breaching parole.

Natalie Roselyn Fenton was 15 when she, together with her older sister Katrina and cousin Daniella Bowmen, 18, killed Raymond Mullins in a frenzied attack in April 1999.

Natalie Fenton stabbed Mullins in the chest repeatedly with his own Ginzu steak knife until the blade bent and she had to fetch another, while Katrina Fenton held him down and repeatedly bashed him in the head with a hammer.

Bowmen found the weapons and attacked him with a pot. Her 2-year-old son was also there and witnessed the attack.

After the bloodied killing, the girls bound Mullins' body, wrapping him in a sheet before dragging him downstairs and putting him in the boot of his car.

The trio had gone to Mullins' home to request $500 to travel to a 21st birthday in Northland. Mullins refused and they returned later that day and carried out the horrific attack.

Katrina Fenton pictured after her arrest for the murder of Raymond Mullins in 1999. Photo / Supplied

The trio scrawled BFL - rival gang Bloods For Life - on the walls but police made the three arrests within days.

Natalie Fenton was released on parole in 2016, while Katrina Fenton was released in 2012.

Natalie appeared via audiovisual link from prison before Judge Glen Marshall in the Hamilton District Court today facing one charge of breach of parole conditions.

Through her counsel, Kane Bidois, Fenton admitted breaching her curfew conditions by returning home late.

Fenton was also allowed to speak to the court, stating "I take full responsibility for that charge".

She said she was "a product of the system for 23 years" and that she was 15 when she was arrested on the murder charge.

Daniella Bowmen pictured aged 17 is led from the Otahuhu District Court after appearing on a charge of murder in 1999. Photo / Russell Smith

She was keen to get the matter dealt with today, to which Judge Marshall and Corrections also agreed.

In asking her to stick to her release conditions, Judge Marshall convicted her of the breach and sentenced her to six weeks' jail.

"I will," she replied.

'Sexual abuse, drugs, prostitution - all before 11 years old'

Natalie Fenton told a psychiatrist after she was arrested for the 1999 murder that she was sexually abused by three of her father's friends between the ages of 5 and 7.

Her father died in 1993, and she dropped out of primary school and became a prostitute and drug user at 11.

She was an armed robber by 13.

She had links with the Crips gang and was a regular in both the Family and Youth courts, notching up convictions for aggravated assault, theft, and stealing cars.

Fenton had also become a part of the sex worker scene in Otahuhu, selling herself to pay for drugs and alcohol.

Police at the South Auckland property in 1999 where the body of murdered 59-year-old Raymond Mullins was found in the boot of his car. Photo / NZME

She met Mullins, an acquaintance of her mother's when she was 12, and accepted money from him for sex five times.

She was on bail for the knifepoint robbery of a woman for a leather jacket at the time of his death.

While Natalie Fenton had notched up a prolific criminal history by the age of 15, her sister and Bowmen had lived relatively law-abiding lives.

Bowmen only had a shoplifting conviction at the time of the murder.

Katrina Fenton has remained on parole since her release 10 years ago, while Open Justice understands Bowmen was released in 2019.