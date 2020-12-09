Confronted by a gunman: Attempted theft of Hastings dairy 'terrifying'

Police were notified of an attempted theft at 11.29 in Camberley. Photo / File

An armed man walked into a Hastings dairy and demanded money from a "terrified" shop worker, sparking a frenetic police response and short school and hospital lockdowns.

Police were called to the attempted armed theft at Kiwi Street Foodmarket on Kiwi St, Camberley, about 11.29am on Thursday.

At least two schools in the vicinity, as well as Hawke's Bay Hospital, were put into a precautionary lockdown as the armed man fled the scene.

A Kiwi Street Foodmarket spokesman said a man armed with a gun entered the store where a female employee was working alone.

"He came in with a gun out asking for money and cigarettes," he said.

"There were no customers in the store at the time, or anybody outside. It was just the one worker at the shop."

The shop spokesman said it was a "terrifying" experience.

Police said officers were conducting area searches in an attempt to locate the person involved in the incident.

Spokespeople from Heretaunga Intermediate and Camberley schools confirmed students and staff had been put into lockdown.

A Hawke's Bay District Health Board spokeswoman said Hawke's Bay Hospital was also put into lockdown for 15 minutes as a "precautionary measure" during the incident.

The shop spokesman said it was the first incident of its type at the store in more than 17 years of trading.

"He didn't take anything or get anything whatsoever, but it wasn't nice," he said.

"We think we know who he is – a local guy. We are quite concerned, but the local community here is so helpful. We kind of feel safe because of the community, but kind of not."

Police said as at 3.30pm on Thursday, no arrests had been made.