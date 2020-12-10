Top 10 Green Flag Awards: Hawke's Bay's Te Mata Park among best in world

Te Mata Park, which was one of four in the region to receive a Green Flag Award, has now been named in the top 10 Green Flag parks. Photo / File

Hawke's Bay's Te Mata Park has been named one of the Top 10 Green Flag parks in the world in a people's choice vote.

"This is the first time that they have put together the top 10, so we're really excited that Te Mata Park has featured," a Recreation Aotearoa spokeswoman said.

Votes were cast by 50,000 people worldwide.

Te Mata Park is in the top 10, which are ranked together rather than from first to 10th, alongside parks from the Netherlands, UAE, Spain, Ireland, Turkey, Sweden, Belgium, Australia and Germany.

Carl McClean, international development manager for the Green Flag Award, said it wasn't the first time this year that people had been vocal about their love for parks.



"The effects of the pandemic have meant that more and more communities are valuing the outdoor spaces they have local access to, and I hope that this voice is also heard loud and clear by political leaders.



"The award was originally established to provide a platform to recognise well-managed parks and green spaces, and the people that look after them every year.

"However, this year in particular it has been an honour for the Green Flag Award to play a special role in acknowledging their value and importance."

The Green Flag award operates in 15 countries and celebrates more than 2000 award-winning parks every year.

Te Mata Park was one of four in Hawke's Bay to receive Green Flag awards earlier in the month. Flaxmere Park, Cornwall Park and Havelock North Village Green also received Green Flag awards.

There are 24 Green Flag parks in New Zealand and 2233 worldwide.