Community detention for man after 'sizeable' cannabis haul

There were 82 cannabis plants found when police searched the property.

A man found with 82 cannabis plants and a bolt-action rifle was last week sentenced in the Dannevirke District Court to community detention.

Fairlane Ratima was given credit for an early guilty plea by Judge Jonathan Krebs.

The court heard police had searched the property in June and found a sizeable amount of cannabis plants, as well as a .22 bolt-action rifle and ammunition.

"It's not the largest cultivation the court has ever seen, but it's not the smallest," Judge Jonathan Krebs told the man.

Ratima was fully employed and did have support from his employer.

He had also left a gang and was working to improve his life.

Judge Krebs noted he'd persevered in developing farm skills and was now a key member of staff.

This had helped him to maintain distance from the gang.

He was given three months of community detention, without electronic monitoring.

He also received 18 months of intensive supervision.