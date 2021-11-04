Cockle Bay fatal fire: Second accused killer's name suppression ends

Firefighters battled a large blaze in the East Auckland house. Video / Michael Rowse

The second man charged with murder after Wiremu Arapo died in an east Auckland fire can now be named.

Sean Andrew Hayde was arrested after Arapo, 27, died in a Cockle Bay fire last October.

The Herald has learned that Hayde's name suppression has now ended.

Resident Wiremu Arapo died and two other people were injured when the fire broke out. Photo / Michael Craig

Greg Hart was also charged with murder and lost name suppression in August.

Hart and Hayde, both in their early 30s, are expected to go to trial on March 7 next year at the High Court in Auckland.

The murder-accused men from Papatoetoe and Māngere were charged after Arapo was found dead near a doorway of the fire-ravaged house.

Two other residents were injured in the October fire on Minerva Tce and hospitalised.

A Cockle Bay resident previously told the Herald that Arapo had established a fitness business in the garage of the Minerva Tce home.