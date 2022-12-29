Police responded to reports of the serious incident in Takanini around 12.40am on Christmas Day. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Police responded to reports of the serious incident in Takanini around 12.40am on Christmas Day. Photo / Hayden Woodward

A South Auckland man accused of a fatal sword attack on Christmas morning has appeared in court on a charge of assault with a weapon.

The 47-year-old, who continues to have interim name suppression, appeared via audio-visual feed before Judge Sanjay Patel today in Manukau District Court.

He has not yet entered a plea and was remanded back into custody to await his next hearing date at Papakura District Court next month.

Emergency responders were called to an address in Takanini around 12.20am on Christmas Day after reports of disorder and fighting. They found 57-year-old Baden Taikato with critical injuries.

Despite attempts to save him, the man died a short time later.

The defendant was arrested on Boxing Day. Police said at the time the investigation was ongoing and that more charges were likely.

Detective Inspector Warrick Adkin, field crime manager for Counties Manukau, said earlier this week that police would like to hear from anyone who might have witnessed the incident or who might security or dashcam footage from the area at that time.

“Police extend our condolences to the deceased persons friends and family at this difficult time,” Adkin said in a statement on Christmas Day.

Information can be shared by calling police on 105 or online at www.police.govt.nz/use-105, clicking on the “update my report” tab and referencing file number: 221225/7067.



















