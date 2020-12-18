Child sex abuse allegations: Retired educator Graeme Richard Collett loses name suppression, faces trial

Graeme Richard Collett, in his 80s, is a retired educator accused of sexual abuse against girls. Photo / Sam Hurley

Graeme Richard Collett has been named as the retired educator accused of sexual abuse of girls.

He will face trial on August 30 next year.

He previously had name suppression.

Today at Auckland District Court, Judge Clare Ryan declined to continue name suppression for Collett.

Previously, Collett's lawyer argued for name suppression to be continued on the grounds of fair trial rights, health issues, and extreme hardship to Collett's family.

Collett is accused of doing indecent acts on young girls.

He has denied five charges of doing an indecent act.