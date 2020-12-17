Former Scouts NZ worker accused of sex abuse from 1980s

Judge Bruce Davidson changed the suppression order last week. Photo / File

A man who was involved with Scouts New Zealand for decades has been charged with sexually offending against young boys over a nearly 40-year period.

The 69-year-old was part of the Scouts movement in both Wellington and Auckland, and is accused of abusing children in various locations around the country.

Those locations have been suppressed for now to protect the man's fair trial rights. His name is also currently suppressed.

According to charging documents, the man is accused of indecently assaulting a 13-year-old boy in 1981. He is also accused of doing an indecent act on another boy between 2013 and 2018, and sexually violating him on multiple occasions.

There are 26 charges against the man.

He has pleaded not guilty to all the charges and elected trial by jury.

Defence lawyer Mike Antunovic appeared in the Wellington District Court on December 7, opposing changes to the suppression order surrounding the case.

But for reasons that are also suppressed, Judge Bruce Davidson decided to grant a Crown application to change the suppression order so that the man's involvement with Scouts NZ could be reported.

The changes to suppression were put off until today so Scouts NZ could prepare their alumni for the news.

The next call of the matter will be in March so a trial date can be set.

In a statement, police confirmed that they arrested and charged a man in March on allegations of historic sexual offending.

Six people have come forward to provide police with information.

"We are now asking anyone who might have information or concerns, and has not yet come forward, to please reach out to us," said Detective Jocelyn Bell.

Bell also confirmed the man was involved in the New Zealand scouting movement in the Auckland region between 1971 and 1977 and in the Wellington region between 1977 and 2018.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police via 105 and quote Operation Antioch, file number 191125/2050.

"We would like to assure those who come forward that the information they provide will be treated with sensitivity," says Detective Bell.

A statement issued by Scouts New Zealand chief executive Joshua Tabor said the movement was "deeply saddened" that the former volunteer was facing charges in relation to alleged historic sexual offences involving children.

"When the charges were laid, the defence counsel requested name suppression

for the man and Scouts New Zealand," Tabor said.

"Scouts immediately applied to the court to have our name suppression lifted. We made this decision to encourage survivors to come forward by either going directly to the police or through our Scout help number.

"We believe that child abuse thrives in the shadow of shame and silence. The best way to help survivors is to be transparent about the issue and allow them to start their healing journey.

"We encourage any former or current Scouts who may have concerns to contact

Police via 105 and quote Operation Antioch file number 191125/2050. Or to call

the Scouts toll-free reporting line 0508 SCOUTHELP. The phone is staffed 24/7

by a senior Scouts New Zealand team member."

Tabor said Scouts NZ was supporting the local groups impacted by the allegations; including the offer of support via a counselling service.

"Scouts' number one priority is providing a safe environment for our young people and an environment that parents can trust. Scouts New Zealand has a robust Child Safety Policy, which is updated regularly to ensure it remains best practice.

"Our policy includes protections such as zero tolerance for any doubtful behaviour, and no leader is allowed to be alone with a young person."