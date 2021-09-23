Charged with threat to kill non-Muslims, 19-year-old stays in custody

An Auckland man accused of threatening to kill non-Muslim members of the community has appeared in the North Shore District Court. Photo / NZ Herald

An Auckland man accused of threatening to kill non-Muslim members of the community has appeared in the North Shore District Court. Photo / NZ Herald

A teenager charged with threatening to kill non-Muslims will stay in prison and keep his name suppression for now.

The 19-year-old first appeared in the North Shore District Court on September 10 charged with threatening to kill members of the Auckland community.

He reappeared today. He has not entered any pleas, and did not seek bail today.

Judge Bennett today said she would issue a decision on the man's name suppression on Tuesday, October 5.

The young Auckland man was remanded in custody.

Police alleged the man's threat to kill was made between July 13 and September 7. That charge carried a maximum penalty of seven years' jail.

He also faced two charges of supplying or distributing an objectionable publication on August 5. The maximum penalty for those charges is 14 years' jail.

The accused man first appeared at court just one week after a terrorist embarked on a stabbing frenzy in New Lynn.

Defence counsel Peter Syddall previously raised multiple arguments about name suppression, including that the man or his family could become targets of vitriol or threats.

Apart from a broad description of the charges faced, details about police allegations were suppressed.