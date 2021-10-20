Auckland mall terror attack: One New Lynn stabbing victim still in hospital

Emergency services' first responders taking one of the injured to an ambulance after a terrorist stabbed shoppers at Countdown Lynnmall last month. Photo / Alex Burton

Emergency services' first responders taking one of the injured to an ambulance after a terrorist stabbed shoppers at Countdown Lynnmall last month. Photo / Alex Burton

Almost seven weeks after an Isis-inspired knife attack in an Auckland supermarket, one of the seven people injured remains in hospital.

The person is in a stable condition in a ward at Auckland City Hospital, a police spokeswoman said.

Seven people were injured when Ahamed Aathil Mohamed Samsudeen, a Sri Lankan refugee described by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern as an "Isis-inspired known threat" who was under constant police surveillance, attacked shoppers at Countdown LynnMall on

September 3.

Ten days after the attack, five of the injured had been discharged from hospital and three were in stable condition in wards.

By today, only one remained in hospital.

Most of the injured were stabbed but one person suffered a dislocated shoulder after rushing at the terrorist to distract him. An eighth person wasn't injured, but was tackled by Samsudeen after trying to stop the terrorist attacking a woman.

Samsudeen, 32, was shot by police and died at the scene.