Covid-19 Delta outbreak: Officers isolating after victim, partner of New Lynn shooting test positive for Covid

Police at the scene of a shooting on Astley Avenue in New Lynn on Sunday. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Two police officers are self-isolating after a shooting at a New Lynn house where a person had tested positive for Covid-19.

Emergency services were called to a "firearms incident" at an Astley Ave property on Sunday afternoon.

A man - who was awaiting a Covid test result - had been shot after a "physical altercation" and left critically injured.

Auckland District Health Board [ADHB] has confirmed that none of its staff were exposed and there was no risk of contamination at their hospital.

It's believed the victim is recovering in Auckland Hospital.

However, a police spokesperson confirmed two of its Waitemata officers were now isolating as the Herald understands the victim's partner was awaiting transfer to managed isolation due to her positive result.

The victim was also understood to be awaiting a test result when he was allegedly shot.

His test is understood to have come back positive.

"Two police staff members from the Waitematā District are self-isolating after an incident where they were exposed to people who later tested positive for Covid-19," the spokesperson said.

"The first officer was a close contact of a man hospitalised after a firearms incident in New Lynn on Sunday.

"A second officer was a close contact of the injured man's partner."

Both officers were now isolating for 14 days on advice provided by health authorities.

Armed police on View Rd, Henderson as they make an arrest at a Head Hunters gang house. Photo / Hayden Woodward

"Police will ensure there is support in place for the two staff members.

"All attending staff at this incident were wearing appropriate PPE."

Police confirmed the victim remained in a serious but stable condition and their investigation is ongoing.

The man who was hospitalised on Sunday remains in a serious but stable condition.

The Police investigation remains ongoing into the incident.

A spokesperson for the ADHB confirmed the victim was now stable in hospital.

They also confirmed that there was no concern about "incidents of exposure to Covid-19 due to this patient being in our hospital".

Five men were later arrested at the Head Hunter's gang headquarters on View Rd.

A witness at the scene saw about a dozen officers demanding the gang members come out of their base at gunpoint.

Five now currently face charges of unlawful possession of a firearm.

However, police said more charges may follow.