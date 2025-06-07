Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Crime

Carrington Resort trial: Former manager defends actions in court

Shannon Pitman
By
Open Justice multimedia journalist, Whangārei·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Belle Mumby (inset) defended forgery charges related to her time working at Carrington Resort.

Belle Mumby (inset) defended forgery charges related to her time working at Carrington Resort.

A judge-alone trial against a former manager of a luxury resort accused of fraudulent behaviour has wrapped up but not before she had her say, painting a picture of mounting workloads and rightful entitlements.

“I could foresee it would get worse,” Belle Mumby said, defending the long hours she claims

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Crime

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Crime