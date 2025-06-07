Belle Mumby (inset) defended forgery charges related to her time working at Carrington Resort.
A judge-alone trial against a former manager of a luxury resort accused of fraudulent behaviour has wrapped up but not before she had her say, painting a picture of mounting workloads and rightful entitlements.
“I could foresee it would get worse,” Belle Mumby said, defending the long hours she claimswere justified, despite the resort’s insistence otherwise.
She is also accused of using the company account for personal purchases and selling resort-owned equipment – a trailer and post rammer – for $3000 and keeping the proceeds.
Mumby maintains Ma approved the photocopied overtime document because she was often unavailable to sign off.
She also claims the purchases were for the resort and argues the equipment was unusable, with Ma allegedly pocketing some of the funds.
The prosecution’s key witness, Ma, faced five days of cross-examination by defence lawyer Wayne McKean. She repeatedly asserted Mumby had stolen from the resort and that none of the overtime claims, purchases, or equipment sales were authorised.
