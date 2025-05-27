Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Crime

Gang members trashed Carrington Resort: Ex-manager Belle Mumby’s theft, forgery trial

Shannon Pitman
By
Open Justice multimedia journalist, Whangārei·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

Belle Mumb (inset). The former operations manager of Carrington Resort is charged with theft and forgery.

Belle Mumb (inset). The former operations manager of Carrington Resort is charged with theft and forgery.

A CEO has exposed chaos within a multimillion-dollar Northland getaway where gang members trashed the resort and a chef allegedly stole wine and urinated outside the restaurant.

The revelations have emerged at a judge-alone trial in the Whangārei District Court against Belle Mumby, the former operations

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Crime

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Crime