The resort’s owners, founder American businessman Paul Kelly then Shanghai CRED (since 2013), have battled decades of controversy, including land use opposition, employment issues and an IRD liquidation attempt last year.

Some of the existing villas at Carrington Estate.

Despite this, the resort has operated since 2004, with legal representatives last year denying financial trouble.

Local Māori claim the resort has depleted shellfish and fish stocks, caused pollution, lowered waterbody levels and harmed culturally significant wildlife.

Land clearance has destroyed important habitats. They are concerned about further negative effects from additional development allowed under existing consents.

The marae trust’s application to declare the consents lapsed was heard earlier this year, with the court recently releasing its decision.

The application was supported by members of Te Whānau Moana and Te Rorohuri hapū, one of whom stated in his affidavit: “The project weighs on us. We are always on edge, wondering if or when it will go ahead. Without a relationship, we have no connection, monitoring role, or input. Our mana, kaitiaki obligations, and tikanga impacts are often overlooked. We do not want to pass this burden to the next generation.”

In legal submissions, the marae trust’s counsel focused on the unbuilt accommodation units, arguing parts of the consents pertaining to these should be declared lapsed. They highlighted concerns that the consents’ continued validity would worsen local environmental issues. They also emphasised the cultural harm from the previous lack of consultation with Māori.

The Environment Court ruled the consents remained valid as most authorised activities were established before the May 2007 lapse date. The court recognised the trust’s tikanga and cultural values were undermined by insufficient consultation, and acknowledged that the 1999 consents’ outdated conditions lacked modern environmental impact mitigation measures.

