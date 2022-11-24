BBQ burglar’s flaming cheek: Summer sizzle turns to summer fizzle

A Dunedin man's summer will be without sausages as a thief brazenly makes off with his $900 Weber grill. Video / Supplied

A Dunedin man’s summer sizzle has turned into a summer fizzle after a brazen barbecue theft in the early hours of the morning.

When Brighton resident Kurt Thomas woke up on Saturday morning he had a notification from his home security camera system.

He checked it and was surprised to find his barbecue had been taken during the night.

About 4.30am, an unidentified man had opened his gate, walked around the side of the house and carried the grill down the driveway of his Seaview Rd home and into the night — “never to be seen again”, Thomas said.

Thomas described the theft as “brazen”.

“You feel a bit violated from someone coming on to your property and taking stuff,” he said.

However, Thomas mainly wanted his barbecue back before summer began.

“I hope he cleans it before he returns it,” Thomas joked about the barbecue burglar.

Brighton resident Kurt Thomas had his barbecue stolen during an early morning theft caught on security camera on Saturday. Photo / Peter Mcintosh, ODT

The thief had got in and out within a minute, and even if Thomas had woken, it was unlikely he would have made it outside in time to stop the grill grab, he said.

While the incident might have been a crime of opportunity, Thomas believed there was an element of calculation involved.

The barbecue had not been visible from the road, the perpetrator was wearing gloves and his hoodie was pulled up — which suggested he might have done some research and become concerned about security cameras, Mr Thomas said.

The incident had been reported to police.

The loss of the $900 Weber grill, which Thomas usually used for camping because it fitted in his car, would still leave him out of pocket, even though he was insured.

He did not want other people to go through the same thing and the incident served as a reminder to keep properties secure and for people to think about what could be seen from the street.

The theft had led to some jokes with his mates, who had asked him if he was keen to have a barbecue — before pointing out it would be difficult without the grill.

Despite the stolen barbecue being “not ideal”, Thomas’ summer grilling would not be completely disrupted as he had another, larger barbecue next to the one that was stolen, that had not been tampered with.

In the future he would lock the two together, he said.