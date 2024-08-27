”Our scene examination concluded yesterday afternoon and cordons have since been removed around the tennis club,” he said.

”The mobile police base has been set up in the area, and we have a number of staff working as part of an area canvass knocking on doors.

”Police are still wanting to hear from anyone who has CCTV footage or who saw anything untoward leading up to, and after, 11.30am on Saturday.

”We still want to hear from anyone who saw suspicious activity.”

Baldwin said the investigation team is keeping an open mind about how the offender left the area.

”If you saw something untoward, whether it’s someone on foot, on an e-scooter or leaving in a vehicle we need to hear from you,” he said.

”Investigators remain determined in their work to identify and hold this offender to account.”

Stephen Thorpe has been named as the victim in the Blockhouse Bay stabbing.

Thorpe was a highly regarded entomologist with a passion for seeking out and identifying bugs and plants.

A founding trustee of the New Zealand Moths and Butterflies Trust, Jacqui Knight, told the Herald that Thorpe had “no enemies”.

Her building is next to the tennis club and she had known Thorpe for 10 years.

“He was highly respected … he knew so much about the flora and fauna in the area.

“He was always helping people … he was so well-liked.

“I never knew anyone to speak ill of Stephen.”

‘Be careful’ warns New Lynn MP

Yesterday New Lynn MP Paulo Garcia said the murder was “mind-boggling”.

“[Thorpe] was someone who, I read, wouldn’t have hurt anyone, and so we wonder how something like this could happen, and we all need to be careful.”

He said his office had been in touch with the police Auckland city west area commander, and he believed police were doing the best they could.

“They’re on 24/7 deployment. They’re talking to witnesses, the usual CCTV search from the houses that could have a view of the place. So we will wait and see.”

He said at this stage of the investigation, community safety was important as the killer had not yet been caught.

“We don’t know who’s out there, who’s done that, why it’s been done, and right there where everybody walks through. I walk through the Blockhouse Bay Tennis Club, that’s a very public place,” he said.

Violent struggle before death

Police had earlier revealed a “violent struggle” took place between Thorpe and his attacker.

Their attention was focused on finding Thorpe’s attacker, who was likely wearing blood-stained clothing after the fatal stabbing.

Police continue to investigate the stabbing of scientist Stephen Thorpe near the Blockhouse Bay Tennis Club yesterday. Photo / Michael Craig.

Baldwin said there was a “large amount of blood” at the scene and some of that would have transferred to the killer.

“This offender will have gone somewhere, likely in an agitated state and likely with some blood on him. Someone will know who this person is and I challenge them to do the right thing and come forward.”

Rachel Maher is an Auckland-based reporter who covers breaking news. She has worked for the Herald since 2022.



