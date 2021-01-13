Blenheim hit & run: Man charged after Christmas Day collision

A 21-year-old man has today been charged in relation to the hit and run incident in Blenheim on Christmas Day.

At around 11.45pm on December 25 a 17-year-old boy was struck and injured by a car near the intersection of Scott St and Muller Rd.

The car did not remain at the scene.

Police were seeking witnesses to the incident or the vehicle itself - a small, dark-coloured hatchback which was seen in the area at the time.

Detective Senior Sergeant Ciaran Sloan confirmed this afternoon that a search warrant was executed today at a central Blenheim address, with officers seizing a number of items of interest.

"A 21-year-old local man was arrested at the property and has been charged with dangerous driving and wounding with intent," he said.

"He is due to appear in Blenheim District Court on Thursday 14 January.

"The investigation team is pleased an arrest has been made and would like to thank the Blenheim community for their help with our inquiries."