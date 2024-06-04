Police have arrested eight people in relation to several burglaries in the Feilding and Rongotea areas over the last six weeks.

Police have arrested eight people in relation to several burglaries in the Feilding and Rongotea areas over the last six weeks.

Eight people have been arrested and eight firearms recovered after several burglaries in the Feilding and Rongotea areas over the past six weeks.

In an emailed press release, Manawatū police area commander Inspector Ross Grantham said thanks to information from the public and work from the Tactical Crime Unit, two groups of alleged offenders were identified.

Three men from the first group in the wider Manawatū region, aged 19 to 22, are now before Palmerston North District Court on charges related to theft, burglary and drugs.

A further three men from the second group, based in Palmerston North, are also scheduled to appear in court facing the same charges.

Grantham said the Palmerston North Tactical Crime Unit conducted eight search warrants over the past two weeks in Marton, Ashhurst, Cheltenham and Palmerston North.

“A large number of items were recovered including eight firearms and around $10,000 worth of stolen items. The burglaries happened at commercial, residential and rural properties. Our inquiries remain ongoing into the burglaries and further charges are being considered.”

He said the arrests were a testament to the work carried out by the Tactical Crime Unit.

“The results speak for themselves with the number of charges, stolen property recovered and that most of the alleged offenders are now remanded in custody. This type of crime goes to the core of community safety, and we are committed to identify those who are responsible.

“We ask that the community continue to report any suspicious activity in the area, as any piece of information no matter how small can assist us in our investigations. If you see any suspicious or unlawful activity contact police on 105 or via 111 if it’s happening now.”