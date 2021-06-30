Arrested men in Hells Angels Rotorua brawl allegations have mixed luck in bail bids

Police have alleged gang members launched an unprovoked attack on Rotorua Sports Bar patrons. Photo / Google

Hells Angels members arrested in connection with a massive Rotorua brawl have started appearing in court after a wave of arrests.

A 25-year-old from central Auckland who works in Pukekohe appeared in Auckland District Court today.

He faced three charges, the most serious of which was injuring with intent.

But he was granted bail and his next appearance is at Rotorua on August 4.

While on bail, he is not allowed to associate with any brawl victims or witnesses and can have no contact with alleged co-offenders, or any Hells Angels Motorcycle Club members.

But another man arrested in connection with the brawl was denied bail. He was also remanded to the August 4 hearing at Rotorua District Court.

The alleged brawl happened on May 22 outside a bar on Arawa St, central Rotorua.

Police said 14 members of the public were assaulted.

Yesterday, 11 people were arrested in Auckland and Whanganui.

And earlier today, Detective Sergeant Caroline Wharton of Rotorua Police said police arrested a dozen more men in relation to an assault on several members of the public.

"The men, all Hells Angels gang members ranging in age from 25 to 57, are facing charges including rioting, wounding with intent, and assault with intent," Wharton said.