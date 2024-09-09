Advertisement
Al-Madinah School and Zayed College for Girls to reopen today, investigation into video threat continues

Rachel Maher
Police are investigating after an email of a concerning nature was sent to staff at Al Madinah School in Māngere. Photo / Dean Purcell

The two Auckland Islamic colleges targeted by video threats showing men with guns will reopen today with a bolstered police presence.

After receiving an offshore video threat, Al-Madinah School and Zayed College for Girls on Westney Rd, Māngere, were forced to close yesterday.

The video reportedly showed a man showing guns in a car and shooting. The videos were not filmed at the school.

Zayed College For Girls shared on social media that they believe the video “originated from the dark web” and preliminary investigations suggest it was sent from overseas.

“Tracing the original source may take several weeks but it is considered a serious, ongoing investigation.”

The post said police patrols would be increased on Westney Rd during the opening and closing times of both schools. The school gates would also be locked throughout the day.

The schools were forced into lockdown after receiving offshore video threats. Photo / Dean Purcell
“However, due to resource limitations, they will not be able to station officers directly at the school.

“Our community constable, Priscilla, and I will be at the front of the school to provide reassurance and ensure that the environment is welcoming for our students.”

Al-Madinah senior staff member Amjad Ali told RNZ a video was sent to the school’s principal at 11pm on Sunday night.

He said the video featured a man showing guns in a car and randomly shooting, he said.

It wasn’t filmed at the school, but police recommended going into lockdown.

NZ Fiji Times reported that students had received threatening emails.

The Federation of Islamic Associations of New Zealand (FIANZ) said they had been closely monitoring the situation.

They were concerned for the welfare of the students amidst the alleged dismantling of “key national security framework components”.

The schools will be reopened today with a bolstered police presence. Photo / Dean Purcell
FIANZ said talk about the reintroduction of military-style semi-automatic firearms implemented after the March 15 terror attack has “emboldened would-be terrorists to discuss shooting Muslim children at schools in New Zealand”.

“This should serve as a wake-up call for the Rt Hon Prime Minister that his Associate Minister for Justice is jeopardising the safety of all New Zealanders, disregarding national security.”

Al-Madinah School offers students courses in Islamic subjects as well as complete coverage of the New Zealand curriculum.

Zayed College for Girls is a state-integrated special character Islamic secondary school for girls Year 7 – 13.

Rachel Maher is an Auckland-based reporter who covers breaking news. She has worked for the Herald since 2022.

