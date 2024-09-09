Al-Madinah senior staff member Amjad Ali told RNZ a video was sent to the school’s principal at 11pm on Sunday night.
He said the video featured a man showing guns in a car and randomly shooting, he said.
It wasn’t filmed at the school, but police recommended going into lockdown.
NZ Fiji Times reported that students had received threatening emails.
The Federation of Islamic Associations of New Zealand (FIANZ) said they had been closely monitoring the situation.
They were concerned for the welfare of the students amidst the alleged dismantling of “key national security framework components”.
FIANZ said talk about the reintroduction of military-style semi-automatic firearms implemented after the March 15 terror attack has “emboldened would-be terrorists to discuss shooting Muslim children at schools in New Zealand”.
“This should serve as a wake-up call for the Rt Hon Prime Minister that his Associate Minister for Justice is jeopardising the safety of all New Zealanders, disregarding national security.”
Al-Madinah School offers students courses in Islamic subjects as well as complete coverage of the New Zealand curriculum.
Zayed College for Girls is a state-integrated special character Islamic secondary school for girls Year 7 – 13.