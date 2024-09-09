“Tracing the original source may take several weeks but it is considered a serious, ongoing investigation.”

The post said police patrols would be increased on Westney Rd during the opening and closing times of both schools. The school gates would also be locked throughout the day.

The schools were forced into lockdown after receiving offshore video threats. Photo / Dean Purcell

“However, due to resource limitations, they will not be able to station officers directly at the school.

“Our community constable, Priscilla, and I will be at the front of the school to provide reassurance and ensure that the environment is welcoming for our students.”

Al-Madinah senior staff member Amjad Ali told RNZ a video was sent to the school’s principal at 11pm on Sunday night.

He said the video featured a man showing guns in a car and randomly shooting, he said.

It wasn’t filmed at the school, but police recommended going into lockdown.

NZ Fiji Times reported that students had received threatening emails.

The Federation of Islamic Associations of New Zealand (FIANZ) said they had been closely monitoring the situation.

They were concerned for the welfare of the students amidst the alleged dismantling of “key national security framework components”.

The schools will be reopened today with a bolstered police presence. Photo / Dean Purcell

FIANZ said talk about the reintroduction of military-style semi-automatic firearms implemented after the March 15 terror attack has “emboldened would-be terrorists to discuss shooting Muslim children at schools in New Zealand”.

“This should serve as a wake-up call for the Rt Hon Prime Minister that his Associate Minister for Justice is jeopardising the safety of all New Zealanders, disregarding national security.”

Al-Madinah School offers students courses in Islamic subjects as well as complete coverage of the New Zealand curriculum.

Zayed College for Girls is a state-integrated special character Islamic secondary school for girls Year 7 – 13.

Rachel Maher is an Auckland-based reporter who covers breaking news. She has worked for the Herald since 2022.

Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.







