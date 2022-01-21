upporters of Brian Tamaki blockade the road outside the Mt Eden Remand Centre on Thursday evening.

Epsom's MP wants Destiny Church leader Brian Tamaki booted from Mount Eden prison and away from his electorate.

Tamaki has been remanded at Mount Eden prison since Monday, on charges of breaching lockdown rules.

Act Party leader David Seymour was involved in a stoush with Tamaki's followers this afternoon, who were protesting outside the facility.

Seymour said he approached Tamaki's supporters on behalf of his constituent - who had complained about the group's noise.

Seymour said Tamaki should be shifted to Spring Hill Prison which would allow the "pilgrims" to protest in a big field - away from where they are disrupting others.

Neighbours had told him the protest site was "a riot" at night.

David Seymour wants Brian Tamaki moved to Spring Hill Prison and for his followers to follow suit. Photo / File

"After my experience at the site, I can understand why local people are intimidated," Seymour said.

"You have a group of people who obstruct and grab at those they don't like, despite pleading that they are having a peaceful protest.

"Good Christians respect family, and the right to live in your home in peace. They do not rev motorbikes, play music, or lecture on loudspeakers outside people's homes. Tamaki's supporters have been doing all that this week, and residents are terrified."

The Freedoms and Rights Coalition released a statement on social media today accusing Seymour of being aggressive toward Hannah Tamaki.

Seymour strongly denied the claims and said he was speaking to the group on behalf of constituent.

Since Monday, supporters of the Destiny Church leader have gathered in Mt Eden. The 63-year-old was remanded in custody at Mt Eden Corrections Facility on Monday and faces charges of allegedly breaching Covid-19 lockdown restrictions.

A statement by the group said Tamaki's supporters had gone to great efforts to meet with the police every day and maintain healthy communication during the church leader's time in prison.

"Seymour needs to take his fight up with NZ Police and the Department of Corrections. They need to release Brian Tamaki, his crime does not warrant this level of imprisonment."

Seymour told the Herald he spoke to Hannah Tamaki about noise complaints and said the tone of the conversation was not aggressive.

"I was there to stand up for my constitutes."

A police spokesperson said they could not comment on the incident without a privacy waiver.

Brian Tamaki was taken away by police to the Mt Eden remand centre for breach of bail conditions earlier this week. Photo / David Fisher

On Thursday night, Tamaki supporters barricaded the entrance to the prison in a standoff with prison officials over claims of hygiene products being withheld.

A Facebook live video showed protesters lined up across the entrance to the facility, linking arms and blocking vehicles from entering or exiting the site.

The Facebook post said the issue concerned Tamaki's "hygiene items". The post also accused prison and police representatives of "lying" to the Tamaki family.

Tamaki had already been charged three times over his attendance at Auckland Domain lockdown protests. He has pleaded not guilty to all of the charges, including allegations he violated the conditions of his bail.