Brian Tamaki was arrested for breaching his bail conditions on Monday morning, with supporters protesting outside the Mt. Eden correctional facility (17/01/2022). Video / David Fisher / Brett Phibbs

Supporters of Brian Tamaki have barricaded the entrance to Mt Eden Corrections Facility over claims of hygiene products being withheld by prison officials.

In a Facebook live video, a group of Destiny Church followers lined up across the entrance to the facility and can be seen linking arms.

Tamaki was remanded in custody at Mt Eden Corrections Facility on Monday and faces charges of breaching Covid-19 lockdown restrictions.

The 63-year-old had already been charged three times over his attendance at Auckland Domain lockdown protests. He has pleaded not guilty to all of the charges, including allegations he violated the conditions of his bail.

The issue concerning church members appears to be over Tamaki's "hygiene items".

The Facebook post accuses prison and police representatives of "lying" to the Tamaki family.

"The family were advised that Apostle Brian Tamaki had received his personal hygiene items as was discussed and agreed," the post read. "However when the family received one of their phone calls from Apostle Brian, it was revealed that this had not happened.

"Church representatives are advising that because the prison/police had lied about their actions and still have not complied with their agreement, disruptive action would be taken in protest. The barricade will remain until they received a call directly from Apostle Tamaki notifying that the agreement was acted upon correctly."

In the live stream video on Facebook, a police officer could be seen discussing the hygiene items with a member of the group, saying that the situation was being addressed.

A police spokesperson said they have been monitoring the behaviour of those present at the gathering outside the Mt Eden Corrections Facility.

"Police recognise the lawful right to protest," the spokesperson said.

The Herald has sought comment from Corrections.

Tamaki will likely be separated from other inmates for 14 days and routinely tested for Covid-19, along with all newly arrived prisoners at Mt Eden Corrections Facility.

He also won't be allowed to have any face-to-face visits from family or friends, or his legal representation, while in custody.

That's because Mt Eden prison is under stage two of a three-tiered protection framework that prisons operate under.

