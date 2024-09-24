Advertisement
Home / New Zealand / Crime

50-year-old man arrested, allegedly linked to multiple car fires around Auckland Domain

NZ Herald
2 mins to read
Police are investigating several suspicious vehicle fires in central Auckland in recent days and are seeking the public's help. Video / Hayden Woodward

An Auckland man is facing several arson charges after allegedly setting multiple cars on fire over the last week in around the Auckland Domain.

Auckland City’s Crime Squad Detective Senior Sergeant Martin Friend said they are investigating links to the man at least four fires.

He said the most recent incident was on September 20 when two cars were targeted on Park Rd at 9.15pm.

Fire and Emergency teams extinguishing a car fire behind Auckland City Hospital. Photo / Hayden Woodward.
Friend said the other fires took place on September 18, 19, and 20.

“The vehicles suffered varying degrees of damage, and it’s fortunate that no one was seriously injured as a result of these brazen acts.

“It’s clear though that this has caused great inconvenience to the victims.”

Detective Senior Sergeant Martin Friend said the man has been remanded into custody while charged with three counts of arson. Photo / Hayden Woodward.
Friend said the 50-year-old appeared in the Auckland District Court on Monday, charged with three counts of arson and was remanded in custody until his next appearance on September 25.

“Inquiries are ongoing and further charges cannot be ruled out.”

