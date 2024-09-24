Police are investigating several suspicious vehicle fires in central Auckland in recent days and are seeking the public's help. Video / Hayden Woodward

An Auckland man is facing several arson charges after allegedly setting multiple cars on fire over the last week in around the Auckland Domain.

Auckland City’s Crime Squad Detective Senior Sergeant Martin Friend said they are investigating links to the man at least four fires.

He said the most recent incident was on September 20 when two cars were targeted on Park Rd at 9.15pm.