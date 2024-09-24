- An Auckland man, 50, faces arson charges for allegedly setting multiple cars on fire last week.
An Auckland man is facing several arson charges after allegedly setting multiple cars on fire over the last week in around the Auckland Domain.
Auckland City’s Crime Squad Detective Senior Sergeant Martin Friend said they are investigating links to the man at least four fires.
He said the most recent incident was on September 20 when two cars were targeted on Park Rd at 9.15pm.