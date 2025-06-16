It was tracked by the Police Eagle helicopter as it carried on to the Southwestern Motorway, stopping briefly on Dominion Rd where two passengers exited, and carried on southbound.
Police were able to deploy spikes on the Lambie Drive off-ramp and police arrested the remaining occupants “without incident”.
“Those arrested were the 16-year-old driver and 17-year-old passenger.
“Both vehicles involved in the offending this morning have been seized and will be examined.”
A subsequent search of the vehicle dumped in Birkenhead uncovered a range of items stolen from other vehicles.
“There is no tolerance for the blatant violence that occurred, and I want to acknowledge the raft of Police staff that responded this morning.
“The victim in this case did not suffer serious physical injuries, and inquiries are ongoing into the two passengers that exited near Dominion Rd.”