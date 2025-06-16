Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

Two teens who ripped a man out of his vehicle before speeding away have been arrested on Auckland’s North Shore.

A 16-year-old and a 17-year-old have been referred to Youth Court.

Waitematā Crime Squad Detective Senior Sergeant Megan Goldie said at 1.22am, a man was parked on Waratah St in Birkenhead when a group of offenders in a stolen vehicle pulled up beside.

“The victim was assaulted and pulled from his vehicle, before it was stolen by these offenders.”

The vehicle was tracked by cameras as a travelled on the Northwestern Motorway, heading west.