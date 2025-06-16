Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand / Crime

16, 17-year-old arrested after ripping man from car on Auckland’s North Shore

Rachel Maher
By
Multimedia Journalist·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

Herald NOW: Daily News Update: June 17 2025

Two teens who ripped a man out of his vehicle before speeding away have been arrested on Auckland’s North Shore.

A 16-year-old and a 17-year-old have been referred to Youth Court.

Waitematā Crime Squad Detective Senior Sergeant Megan Goldie said at 1.22am, a man was parked on Waratah

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Crime

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Crime