The Black Caps will play England at Hamilton's Seddon Park from December 14 to 18. Photo / Photosport

Hamilton has been selected as the venue for yet another top sporting event when the Black Caps will take on England in December.

Seddon Park will be the host of the third match of the ICC World Championship Tests, taking place from December 14 to 18, after tests at Christchurch’s Hagley Oval and Wellington’s Cello Basin Reserve.

Hamilton City Council’s general manager of venues, tourism and events, Sean Murray, said he was confident the Black Caps v England international cricket test would boost Hamilton’s economy.

Murray said he would expect an influx of domestic and international fans, including England’s Balmy Army, the globe-trotting cricket supporters club.

“Securing this match is a real win for Hamilton. The bid to host one of these matches was extremely competitive and we can be proud of what we bring to the table, both at Seddon Park, and as a city,” Murray said.

“We know Hamilton and the Waikato region have a lot to offer and that our local businesses will benefit from a pre-Christmas boost in visitors.”

Strong demand for details from domestic and international fans prompted New Zealand Cricket to expedite decisions over the England tests.

Hamilton Mayor Paula Southgate said she was looking forward to the match and the benefits it would bring to the city.

“The social and reputational benefits of these types of sporting events cannot be overlooked – they make our city a fantastic place to live and visit, and provide a welcome economic boost to our local economy,” Southgate said.

“We look forward to welcoming the cricket teams and visitors to our beautiful river city.”

New Zealand Cricket chief executive Scott Weenink said there was an “exciting” growing interest in the test format in New Zealand.

“In the past, there’s often been a lot of talk in New Zealand about the popularity of test cricket - without that translating into ticket sales or viewership numbers,” he said.

“The difference over the past summer, and in terms of the upcoming Tests against England, is that the interest is being converted to bums on seats and is driving record viewership numbers.

“We’re looking forward to that continuing over the upcoming summer, and to welcoming the England team and their fans to the tests, and of course all the Kiwi-based supporters as well.”

More details and ticketing information will be released by New Zealand Cricket in due course.