Test cricket, the longest and oldest format of the sport, is renowned for its strategic depth and endurance. Here, we unravel the intricacies of test cricket, addressing common and not-so-common questions to provide a comprehensive understanding of the game.

What is test cricket?

Test cricket is the longest format of international cricket, played over a maximum of five days. Each team has two innings, and the team that scores the most runs and bowls the other out twice wins.

How are test matches structured?

Each test match is divided into four innings—two by each team. The team winning the toss decides whether to bat or bowl first.

How is the winner determined in test cricket?

The team with the highest total runs after both innings is declared the winner. If time runs out and a result isn’t reached, the match is a draw.

How are runs scored in test cricket?

Runs are scored through various means, including boundaries (four or six runs) and running between the wickets. Fours are scored when the ball hits the ground before hitting the boundary, whereas a six is scored when the ball soars over the boundary. A batsman accumulates runs individually that contribute to a team’s total.

The team’s total is the sum of runs scored by its batsmen in both innings. The team with the highest total wins the match.

How are wickets taken in test cricket?

Wickets are taken by bowlers dismissing batsmen through various means, such as bowled, caught, leg-before-wicket (LBW), and run-out.

What is the role of the captain in test cricket?

Captains play a crucial role in decision-making, strategy, and leadership, influencing the team’s performance throughout the match. Their decisions impact batting, bowling, and fielding strategies, contributing to the overall success of the team.

Black Caps stalwart and paceman Tim Southee is the current test skipper. Photo / Photosport

What is a cricket pitch?

Outdoor cricket is played on an oval grass field. In the centre, there is a flat strip of ground called the pitch. The dimensions of a turf pitch are 20.12m long (from stump to stump).

How does the Decision Review System (DRS) work in test cricket?

Teams can challenge on-field umpire decisions using technology like ball-tracking and ball impact sensors to review contentious calls.

How many innings are there in a test match?

A test match consists of two innings per team, one in each of the two innings of the match.

How many overs are played in a test match?

Unlike limited-overs formats, test cricket doesn’t have a fixed number of overs. Usually, around 90 overs are bowled each day and over five days that would be 450.

What is the significance of the coin toss in test cricket?

The toss allows the winning captain to choose between batting or bowling first, influencing the game’s dynamics from the outset.

Are there breaks in test cricket?

Yes, test matches have scheduled breaks, including lunch and tea intervals, to provide players with rest and refreshments.

How does the Test Championship work?

The ICC World Test Championship (WTC) comprises nine teams competing in 71 test matches in 27 series across two years culminating in a final. Comprising the top nine test teams in the world, each team will play three home and three away series.

The top two teams at the end compete in the ICC World Test Championship Final with the winner crowned World Test Champions. New Zealand won the 2019-2021 competition and Australia the 2021-2023.

What is the significance of the stumps in test cricket?

The stumps are three vertical posts that support the bails. Batsmen aim to defend these stumps, while bowlers attempt to dislodge the bails to dismiss the batsman. The stumps play a central role in determining the legitimacy of run-out and bowled dismissals.

How does a follow-on work in test cricket?

If the team batting second trails by at least 200 runs, the side that batted first can enforce the follow-on, making the trailing team bat again.

Can a team decline to enforce the follow-on?

Yes, the team with the option to enforce the follow-on can choose not to and bat again, giving its bowlers rest and potentially adding more runs to the lead.

What is the role of the third umpire in test cricket?

The third umpire is responsible for reviewing decisions using technology, such as ball-tracking and slow-motion replays, to ensure accurate and fair outcomes, especially in cases of contentious catches, run-outs, or LBW decisions.

Batting

How is the batting lineup determined in test cricket?

The batting lineup in test cricket is generally organized based on player specialisation and skills. Openers (1st and 2nd) face the new ball, followed by top-order batsmen, middle-order batsmen, all-rounders, and tailenders. The captain and coach decide the batting order based on factors like form, technique, and match situation.

What gear do batsmen wear in test cricket?

Batsmen wear protective gear, including a helmet to guard against head injuries, leg pads to protect the lower legs, gloves for hand protection, a thigh guard, an abdominal guard, and sometimes chest protection.

How does the decision to use a nightwatchman in test cricket work?

A nightwatchman is a lower-order batsman sent in to bat near the end of the day’s play to protect more accomplished batsmen from facing the new ball. The decision is strategic, aiming to preserve the wicket of key players and reduce the risk of losing quick wickets before the close of play.

Kane Williamson is New Zealand's greatest-ever batsman. Photo / Photosport

What is a partnership in test cricket?

A partnership in test cricket refers to the collaboration between two batsmen at the crease. The longer the partnership, the more runs a team can accumulate. Establishing significant partnerships is crucial for building a competitive total.

Can a batsman retire hurt in test cricket?

Yes, if a batsman sustains an injury during their innings and is unable to continue, they can retire hurt. Another batsman can replace them, and the injured player can return to bat later if deemed fit.

How is a batsman dismissed in test cricket?

Batsmen can be dismissed in various ways, including being bowled (ball hits the stumps), caught (fielder catches the ball legally), LBW (leg before wicket), run-out (failure to reach the crease), stumped (wicketkeeper removes the bails), and hit-wicket (striking the stumps while playing a shot). Each dismissal contributes to the opposition’s success in the field.

What is a century in test cricket?

A century occurs when a batsman scores 100 or more runs individually in a single inning. It is a significant milestone in cricket. A half-century is when a batsman scores 50 or more runs.

Bowling

What is a delivery in test cricket?

A delivery is a single ball bowled by a bowler to a batsman. The outcome of each delivery varies, with possibilities including runs scored, wickets taken, or the ball being defended by the batsman.

Can a bowler bowl more than one over consecutively?

Yes, a bowler can bowl consecutive overs in test cricket, separated by an over from the other end of the pitch by a teammate. However, tactical decisions by the captain often determine the rotation of bowlers to maintain their effectiveness and prevent fatigue.

How is a maiden over defined in test cricket?

A maiden over occurs when the bowler successfully prevents the batsmen from scoring any runs in the six deliveries bowled.

What is a no-ball in test cricket?

A no-ball is an illegal delivery bowled by the bowler, resulting in the batting team being awarded an additional run. Common reasons for a no-ball include overstepping the popping crease or an illegal bowling action.

How is a wide defined in test cricket? A wide is a delivery that is bowled so far from the batsman that it cannot be played with a normal cricket shot. The batting team is awarded an extra run for wides.

What is LBW in test cricket?

LBW stands for Leg Before Wicket. A batsman is given out LBW if the ball strikes their leg or any part of the body before hitting the bat, and the umpire judges that the ball would have gone on to hit the stumps.

How does a run-out occur in test cricket?

A run-out happens when the batsmen attempt to score a run, and the fielding side successfully dislodges the bails before the batsman reaches the crease with the ball in hand.

What is a caught behind in test cricket?

A caught behind occurs when the wicketkeeper or slip fielder catches the ball after the batsman edges it with their bat, and the umpire deems it a valid dismissal.

Can a batsman be given out caught even if the ball touches the ground?

No, for a batsman to be given out caught, the ball must be caught cleanly by a fielder without it touching the ground. If there is doubt, the third umpire may use technology to confirm the catch’s legitimacy.

What is a hat-trick in Test cricket?

A hat-trick is when a bowler dismisses three batsmen with three consecutive deliveries in the same over. It is a rare and remarkable achievement.

Can a bowler change their style of delivery in test cricket?

Bowlers often utilize different styles of deliveries, including fast bowling, swing bowling, and spin bowling, to outsmart batsmen. Changes in pace, length, and line are crucial tactical elements in Test cricket.

Can a bowler take all ten wickets in an innings?

Yes, a bowler achieving the rare feat of dismissing all ten batsmen in a single innings is said to have taken a “ten-wicket haul.”

What is an over in test cricket?

An over in test cricket consists of six deliveries bowled by a single bowler. After completing an over, another bowler from the same team takes over to continue the attack from the other side of the pitch.

Can a bowler appeal for a wicket in test cricket?

Yes, bowlers and fielders can appeal to the on-field umpires for a wicket if they believe the batsman is out. The decision ultimately rests with the umpires, who may consult the third umpire for assistance.

Fielding

How many players are on the field for each team in test cricket?

Each team fields a total of 11 players on the field at any given time. This includes batsmen, bowlers, and a wicketkeeper. For the batting side, only two batters are on the field at any given time.

How is the fielding side’s positioning determined in test cricket?

The captain strategically positions fielders on the field based on the batsman’s strengths, weaknesses, and the bowler’s plan. Fielding positions include slips, gully, point, cover, mid-off, mid-on, midwicket, square leg, fine leg, and deep fielders.