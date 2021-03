A crash has blocked the southbound lane of SH1. Photo / 123RF

Drivers around the capital are being warned of a crash causing delays on State Highway 1 near Paekākāriki.

Waka Kotahi NZTA advised there were southbound delays back to Mackays Crossing and northbound delays back to Pukerua Bay.

UPDATE 8PM

Police said a car collided with a median barrier just after 7am, and that nobody was injured.

The transport agency asked motorists to pass with extra care and be prepared to slow down on request.