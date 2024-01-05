Police continue to search for those responsible for a double shooting in Manurewa, Japan earthquake rescuers race against time to find survivors and Te Pāti Māori claims the new Government isn't acting in the interest of Māori. Video / Newstalk ZB / NZ Herald / AP

A woman who was critically injured in a crash in Hastings has died in hospital five days later.

The two-car collision happened at the intersection of State Highway 50 and Mareakakaho Rd about 1.30pm on Saturday, December 30.

The woman died on Thursday, January 4.

“Our thoughts are with her family and loved ones,” a police spokesman said.

Police inquiries into the crash were ongoing.

This latest death takes the holiday road toll to 20. The Christmas-New Year holiday period ended early on Wednesday, January 3.











