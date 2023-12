The 2024 New Year Honours list has been announced, the average daily Covid case numbers have increased by 3.5% and warnings are issued over the use of fireworks for New Year celebrations. Video / Newstalk ZB / NZ Herald

One person has been taken to hospital with critical injuries after a two-car crash on State Highway 50 south of Hastings.

Police have asked motorists to avoid the area and use SH2 instead.

The crash happened at the intersection of SH50 and Mareakakaho Rd about 1.30pm today, a police spokesman said.