Crash near Te Awamutu: Person trapped after car crashes into ditch

30 years on from the Bain family murders, mother of Marokopa kids releases letter from fugitive dad and Christchurch’s dismay over SailGP. Video / NZ Herald

One person was taken to Waikato Hospital in moderate condition after a car went off the road and into a ditch in Rotoorangi, outside Te Awamutu.

The trapped person was rescued from the vehicle on Chamberlain Rd and Parklands Rd, Rotoorangi.

The crash was reported to emergency services about 1.15pm.

A police spokesperson said the vehicle was reported to have gone off the road into the ditch.

“There is no report that the road is blocked.”

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson said firefighters had assisted ambulance and police at the single-vehicle accident.

A car went off the road and into a ditch at the intersection of Chamberlain Rd and Parklands Rd, Rotoorangi.

“We were on the scene assisting with patient removal. The patient was extracted and we’ve made sure the vehicle is safe.”

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said the incident was on the Chamberlain Rd and Parklands Rd intersection, Rotoorangi.

“We responded with two ambulances and one rapid response vehicle,” the spokesperson said.

“One patient in moderate condition was taken to Waikato Hospital via ambulance.”

Maryana Garcia is a Hamilton-based multimedia reporter covering breaking news in Waikato. She previously wrote for the Rotorua Daily Post and Bay of Plenty Times.