Crash near Flaxmere: Police seek mystery car after two teens injured, one critically

Two people have been seriously injured after a crash near Flaxmere. Photo / Warren Buckland

Two people have been seriously injured after a crash near Flaxmere. Photo / Warren Buckland

Police are seeking a mystery car that left the scene of a serious crash that injured teenagers near Flaxmere on Wednesday.

Emergency services were called to the single car crash on York Rd, Longlands, at 8.55am.

Two occupants of a blue car, both in their late-teens, were injured, one of them critically and one of them seriously.

A young woman was at 11.30am in a critical condition in Hawke's Bay Hospital, and a young man was still being assessed.

A police spokeswoman said the crash, initially described as a ditch crash, occurred when one car which nearly collided with second car, before crashing into a power pole and then a hedge.

Police were appealing to the public for information about a vehicle that stopped at the scene of the crash but left before police were able to speak with the driver.

The road remained was closed for more than four hours, with motorists advised to avoid the area. It reopened about 1pm, police said.