What’s on Jacinda Ardern’s agenda ahead of a chat with the Aussie Prime Minister, could we see a second Covid booster? And fire in Auckland’s second tallest tower in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

What’s on Jacinda Ardern’s agenda ahead of a chat with the Aussie Prime Minister, could we see a second Covid booster? And fire in Auckland’s second tallest tower in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

A crash involving up to four cars closed part of a highway northeast of Christchurch this morning.

Emergency services were alerted to the collision on QE II Drive (SH74) between Burwood Rd and Marshland Rd before 7am.

A police spokesperson said there is no mention of serious injuries.

Police are responding to a crash involving up to four cars northeast of Christchurch. Photo / Supplied

The highway was closed for westbound traffic from the Burwood Rd intersection at 7.15am.

The crash was cleared and all lanes were fully opened by 8.30am.