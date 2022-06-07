Police are responding to a crash involving up to four cars northeast of Christchurch.
Emergency services were alerted to the collision on QE II Drive (SH74) between Burwood Rd and Marshland Rd before 7am.
A police spokesperson said there is no mention of serious injuries.
Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency said the highway is closed for westbound traffic from the Burwood Rd intersection.
"Road users are advised to expect delays and consider using an alternative route," it said.