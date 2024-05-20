Bevan Johnston with grandson Thomas Potaka. Photo / David Haxton

Bevan Johnston’s entry into a demolition derby in Canada was certainly unexpected.

Johnston, who lived in Whanganui for a long time before moving to Raumati Beach, had competed in a world championship demolition derby in Edmonton in 2001.

The organisers were keen to have him participate as he was one of the top names on the demolition derby and stunt driving scene in New Zealand, winning multiple titles.

He drove a Chevy Impala but “bombed” and was soon out of contention.

After a long hiatus, the organisers have created the Slave Lake Crash For Cash demolition derby, in Alberta, which will take place over three days in mid-June.

When they were formulating the entry list they remembered Johnston but didn’t know how to get hold of him so they sought help from social media.

“My phone suddenly started getting a lot of messages and then I made contact with the organisers.

“The whole thing was out of the blue.”

He’s looking forward to meeting old friends, making new ones, and a certain rivalry.

Johnston will be competing in the purpose-built arena against many others including his son Ben who he took as a 7-year-old to watch him in 2001.

Ben is now 31 and a noted demolition derby driver in his own right.

Ben Johnston enjoys participating in demolition derby.

“It’s always been a thing between Ben and I. Ben is really good and I make no bones about it. Not many people in this country want to get hit by Ben in a car. He’s a gentle giant but a smiling assassin. I’m cunning so that’s my advantage.”

The car crunching aim was simple: deal out the hits instead of getting hit, and hit them square.

Both have cars in Alberta prepared for them.

Also accompanying them is Johnston’s “car mad” grandson Thomas Potaka, 4, who will be competing in a children’s category racing in 12v to 24v plastic cars with balloons around them.

“Having three generations go to Slave Lake is pretty exciting.”

Added to the excitement was the fact they were going to a province where demolition derbies, especially the Widewater Demolition Derby, used to be “huge”.

Demolition derbies were a big thing in New Zealand too, back in the day, when events were held most weeks, but were now “thin on the ground”.

Some of the trophies won by Bevan Johnston.

“There hasn’t been one at the Whanganui speedway for over three years.”

Johnston has been involved in the demolition derby scene for 45 years.

“I’ve smashed more cars in New Zealand than anyone else. No one will ever catch up which is unfortunate because I like to see other people do well.”

He started when he was 15, in Whanganui, driving a Vauxhall Wyvern because he wanted to “give it a go” but only lasted “half a lap” because a keyway broke in the back wheel.

Johnston, now aged 60, loved the “fierce competition”.

“It was like a real battle. Nowadays I like watching people’s faces when I finish a derby and they know how it has gone.”

He enjoyed creating memories for other people.

“I realise that when I’m not here, it’s the memories I’ve created, which is more important.”



