A truck and trailer unit has crashed on Cambridge Road. Waipa Networks are repairing the power lines. Photo / Dean Taylor

Police are responding to two separate crashes at the same scene on Cambridge Road, between Te Awamutu and Cambridge.

Emergency services were initially called to a truck and trailer crash at 3.47am on Tuesday morning.

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson said they were called back at 6.22am when a vehicle drove through the cordon and crashed into the truck’s trailer.

The road was likely to be closed all morning.

Police report that the second crash occurred at about 6.30am, and one person was transported to Waikato Hospital.

The Commercial Vehicle Safety Team, and the Serious Crash Unit have been advised.

The accident is on Cambridge Rd, near Storey Road, Rotoorangi, in the Waipa District.

“The road is blocked and motorists are advised to take an alternate route.”

Motorists in the area report seeing a truck on its side and powerlines down.

Powelines have been damaged in the accident.





