Crash blocks SH1 at Johnsonville on last day of alert level 3

A crash has blocked the southbound lane of SH1 near Johnsonville. Photo / Twitter

A crash has caused delays on State Highway 1 this morning, as motorists head into the capital on the last day of alert level 3 restrictions.

Police were alerted at 6.20am that a car had collided with a barrier and was blocking the right lane, just past the Johnsonville off-ramp.

While the southbound lane was clear by 7.10am, the right northbound lane is now closed due to barrier damage.

UPDATE 7:10AM

This crash on SH1 Johnsonville is now CLEAR and is not blocking the southbound lanes. However, due to significant barrier damage, the right northbound lane is now CLOSED. Please continue to drive with care and have a nice day. ^AP pic.twitter.com/y1VkqGiTwE — Waka Kotahi NZTA Wellington (@WakaKotahiWgtn) September 6, 2021

There had been no injuries reported from the crash.

Waka Kotahi NZTA advised there would be delays and asked motorists to drive with care.

UPDATE 6:50PM

A tow is on-site to assist with clearing the crashed vehicles near SH1 Johnsonville off-ramp. Please pass with care and prepare to slow down on request. Current southbound DELAYS are back to the Tawa interchange. ^AP https://t.co/goCyLg3mx6 — Waka Kotahi NZTA Wellington (@WakaKotahiWgtn) September 6, 2021

It comes on the last day of alert level 3 restrictions outside of Auckland.

While only essential travel is permitted under alert level 3, people are allowed into workplaces in preparation for opening up tomorrow.