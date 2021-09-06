Crash blocks SH1 at Johnsonville on last day of alert level 3

A crash has caused delays on State Highway 1 this morning, as motorists head into the capital on the last day of alert level 3 restrictions.
Police were alerted at 6.20am that a car had collided with a barrier and was blocking the right lane, just past the Johnsonville off-ramp.
While the southbound lane was clear by 7.10am, the right northbound lane is now closed due to barrier damage.
There had been no injuries reported from the crash.
Waka Kotahi NZTA advised there would be delays and asked motorists to drive with care.
It comes on the last day of alert level 3 restrictions outside of Auckland.
While only essential travel is permitted under alert level 3, people are allowed into workplaces in preparation for opening up tomorrow.