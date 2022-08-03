Waka Kotahi is urging motorists to pass the scene with care and to expect delays. Photo / via @WakaKotahiAkNth on Twitter.

Waka Kotahi is urging motorists to pass the scene with care and to expect delays. Photo / via @WakaKotahiAkNth on Twitter.

A crash on Auckland's Southwestern Motorway has blocked multiple northbound lanes near the Portage Rd overbridge.

The right southbound lane is also blocked past the crash scene in South Auckland.

The crash occurred about 4.30pm today.

Waka Kotahi New Zealand Transport Agency is urging motorists to pass the scene on State Highway 20 with care and to expect delays.

The right northbound lane near the Southwestern Motorway Neilson St off-ramp is also blocked due to a crash.