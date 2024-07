Police are responding to a crash at Waimana in the eastern Bay of Plenty.

Police are responding to a crash at Waimana in the eastern Bay of Plenty.

Four people have been injured – two seriously – in a crash blocking a highway south of Whakatāne in the Bay of Plenty.

Emergency services are responding to a two-vehicle crash on State Highway 2, near Fraser Rd, in Waimana, police said in a statement.

The crash was reported at 11.45am.

“It appears two people are in a serious condition and one person is in a moderate condition.