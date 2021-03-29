Crash and breakdown in Auckland's Waterview Tunnel causing delays

There are delays in the Waterview Tunnel, heading north, early this morning. Image / Waka Kotahi NZTA

Emergency services are responding to a crash near Auckland's Waterview Tunnel, after an earlier breakdown caused delays.

The crash is just before the Maioro St off-ramp on State Highway 20, Southwestern Motorway, heading towards the city.

An alert was issued at 7.25am via the Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency Twitter page.

"A crash is blocking the left lane, northbound, prior to Maioro St off-ramp. Pass with care (and) expect delays."

Traffic cameras show at least one vehicle on the left side of the road and a number of people standing nearby.

UPDATE 7:35AM

This breakdown now cleared, however a subsequent crash is now blocking the left lane again. Two lanes northbound are available. Expect continuing delays. ^TPhttps://t.co/kFMwNCOdRQ — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) March 29, 2021

By 7.30am, road authorities said two northbound lanes in the tunnel are temporarily blocked as medical assistance and vehicle recovery services arrive at the scene.

A short time later, authorities said the breakdown had been cleared, but that a subsequent crash was blocking the left lane - inside the tunnel - again.

"Expect continuing delays," they said.

Earlier, just after 6.30am, NZTA alerted motorists using the northbound tunnel to merge right with care and to expect delays, due to a breakdown blocking the left lane.

Rain is also affecting driving conditions early on in Auckland.

Motorists are being alerted - via overhead motorway signs - of surface flooding on parts of the motorway network.

Takapuna crash causing delays 'in all directions'

TAHAROTO RD & ANZAC ST, TAKAPUNA - 7:40AM

A crash at the intersection of Taharoto Rd, Anzac St and Fred Thomas Dr is causing delays for traffic in all directions. Avoid this route or allow extra time. ^TP pic.twitter.com/AMKJEHmPNp — Auckland Transport Travel Alerts (@AT_TravelAlerts) March 29, 2021

Meanwhile, a crash at the intersection of Taharoto Rd and, Anzac St and Fred Thomas Drive, in Takapuna, is causing traffic delays "in all directions," Auckland Transport says.

An alert was issued online at 7.40am urging motorists to avoid the route or to allow for extra travel time.

Southern motorway delays

The crash happened around the same time emergency services were responding to yet another crash on the other side of town - just after the Takanini off-ramp on the SH1 Southern Motorway.

The crash, alerted at 7.45am, is blocking the left northbound lane on the motorway - just after the Alfriston Rd overbridge.

People are being told to merge right with care and to expect delays.