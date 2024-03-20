Rotorua rider Shania Rawson took second place in the AirDH on day six at Crankworx Rotorua.

In the women’s category, Martha Gill took home gold, followed by Rawson and US rider Kialani Hines.

For Rawson, this was her second time on the podium for the week after grabbing bronze in the Taniwha Downhill on Sunday.

“It feels pretty good. My goal has definitely been to be consistent, so yeah, that’s another race that’s ticked off that I can say I’m on the box, so yeah, that’s pretty good,” Rawson said in a media statement.

Australian rider Ryan Gilchrist took out the men’s race followed by countryman and last year’s winner Mick Hannah.

“We really did a lot of practice together, and he taught me some of his secrets that he learned winning last year,” Gilchrist said.

“I am honoured, honestly. It’s Mick Hannah. You can’t say he’s not a legend.”

A big crowd descended on Skyline Rotorua, where spectators also watched the first training session of men and women for Sunday’s Maxxis Slopestyle in Memory of McGazza, as well as the training and qualifiers for Saturday’s Crankworx Rotorua Pump Track Challenge, the statement said.

As the sunset drew pink clouds in the sky, the Official New Zealand Whip-Off Championships took off with a bang.

The vibes were high as riders fired down the light-flooded course, competing on who could get the most sideways.

Official New Zealand Whip-Off Championships winners podium at Crankworx Rotorua. Photo / Clint Trahan

After narrowing down the field to 41 finalists the judges awarded last year’s champions, Kiwi rider Vinny Armstrong and France’s Edgar Briole, with the gold medal.

Erice Van Leuwen and Ben Wallace took second place followed by Nils Heiniger and Kirsten Van Horne who grabbed bronze for the second year in a row.

Describing her Whip-Off experience, Armstrong referred to it as “honestly the best time of my life”.

“Just riding with all my mates, riding the best jump, it’s just so good.”

Qualifying runs for the Crankworx Rotorua Pump Track Challenge also took place on Wednesday with Gilchrist securing the top spot for the finals on Saturday.

Saturday will also feature the Specialized Dual Slalom, which Gill will compete in alongside Hannah, Rawson and Jakob Jewett.

Find the full schedule here.

Podium AirDH – Male Category

Ryan Gilchrist (AUS)

Mick Hannah (AUS)

Jakob Jewett (CAN)

Podium AirDH – Female Category

Martha Gill (GBR)

Shania Rawson (NZL)

Kialani Hines (USA)

Podium Official New Zealand Whip-Off Championships – Male Category

Edgar Briole (FRA)

Ben Wallace (CAN)

Nils Heiniger (NZL)

Podium Official New Zealand Whip-Off Championships – Female Category

Vinny Armstrong (NZL)

Erice Van Leuven (NZL)

Kirsten Van Horne (CAN)

- Supplied content