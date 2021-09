The site of the crane tipping over, in Hastings. Photo / Supplied

WorkSafe is making inquiries after a crane tipped over at a Hastings worksite on Monday.

The incident occurred on Maraekakaho Rd on Monday afternoon.

Hawke's Bay Today understands the driver of the crane was uninjured.

The incident was near Tumu Timbers, but a Tumu spokesperson said it wasn't at their site.

A WorkSafe spokesperson said it had been notified of the incident and was making initial inquiries.

"These inquiries will determine the next steps."