Crane boom crashes through house roof in New Plymouth

A crane has gone through the roof of a house in New Plymouth. Photo / Jamie Morton

10 May, 2021 12:59 AM 2 minutes to read

A crane has smashed on to a house in New Plymouth late this morning.

Fire crews are responding to the emergency at a property in the suburb of Merrilands, after a report was received just before midday.

Central fire communications shift manager Alison Munn said they got a call from the occupant of the house involved at 11.51am.

"We were told that a crane had collapsed on her house."

Two fire trucks are at the scene and firefighters had safely removed pets that were inside. There are no reports of any injuries, Munn said.

At the scene, a truck with a long crane attached to it can be seen parked in a neighbouring property.

The vehicle has tipped onto its right side - the long arm of the crane now resting on top of the neighbour's house.

The area has been cordoned off as a result of the incident.

Firefighters are now working to figure out how to get the truck - with the crane attached - back upright.

The incident comes as bad weather hits that part of the country this afternoon.