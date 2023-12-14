Demand has never been higher for Tauranga Community Foodbank.

Craigs Investment Partners has donated $4000 to the Tauranga Community Foodbank, bringing its contribution during the past three years to $11,000.

The money was donated during the Bay of Plenty Times’ six-week Christmas Appeal which is heading into its final week.

The donation is joined by other large financial donations during the appeal, including $20,000 from Hillsdene Charitable Trust, and three other donations of $5000 each.

Nationally, Craigs Investment Partners is donating $150,000 to charities with more than $39,000 going to 15 community groups in the Bay of Plenty.

More than 300 of the company’s employees participate in a Workplace Giving initiative, where staff donations are matched dollar for dollar up to $500 by Craigs and invested in the Craigs Community Fund, which was established in 2019.

It’s managed by Acorn Community Foundation to build a self-sustaining charitable fund, allowing Craigs to give back to communities into the future which director Mark Lister said was a smarter way to give.

Branches work with their local community foundation to distribute funds.

Of the $39,000 distributed in the Bay, $13,820 was donated to the three foodbanks; $4000 to Tauranga and $4910 each to Kawerau and Ōpōtiki.

A spokeswoman said foodbanks were “at the coalface of the cost-of-living crisis” and important organisations to support.

She said it was proud to support the communities where staff live and work.

The chunk of $39,000 was split between 15 organisations in the region: Good Neighbour, Big Buddy, Tauranga Community Foodbank, Kawerau Foodbank, Ōpōtiki Foodbank, St Peters House, Grief Support Services, Live for More, Heart Kids, Awhina House, Takatimu House, Kurakai, Te Whare Waiora, Merivale Community Centre and Abbeyfield NZ.

Craigs Investment Partners Tauranga team.

A minimum of $2000 was donated to each of the charities.

“Craigs absolutely welcomes those who are able, to donate to Tauranga Community Foodbank and other local charities.”

Craigs Tauranga investment adviser Hamish Coleman said it was a pleasure to work with the Acorn and Eastern Bay Community Foundations to provide support to organisations doing good work in a difficult environment.

Foodbank manager Nicki Goodwin said funds will go directly towards purchasing the fresh and nutritious food items they need.

“This donation can purchase 750 fresh chicken drumsticks, 2000 chicken sausages, 3030 eggs.”

She said the donations from Craigs Investment Partners helped the community in “such an important way”.

Last year’s six-week appeal had $256,471 donated - $167,758.84 in cash and $88,712 in food donations, with each item valued at $2.50. It was the highest amount raised in the appeal’s history. The second-highest was a total of $254,416 donated in 2020.

Tauranga Community Foodbank wishlist 2023

Treats

Cereal

Spreads

Nappies: Size four, five and six

Drinking chocolate and coffee

Muesli bars

Canned fruit

Tinned fish

Any items are welcome, even if they’re not on the list. Cash donations are also welcome.

Cira Olivier is a social issues and breaking news reporter for NZME Bay of Plenty. She has been a journalist since 2019.



