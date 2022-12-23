Tauranga Community Foodbank manager Nicki Goodwin. Photo / Mead Norton

Nearly $250,000 has been raised for Tauranga’s foodbank over the past six weeks - and its manager cannot put into words how grateful she is.

Despite many people struggling amid a cost-of-living crisis, more than $248,000 in food and money has been donated to the Tauranga Community Foodbank — the second-highest amount in the annual appeal’s history.

The Bay of Plenty Times Christmas Appeal launched on November 12 and officially came to an end on Friday.

A total of $248,645 was donated, made up of $162,08 in cash donations and $86,562 in food donations. In 2020, $254,416 was raised. In previous appeals, individual food items had been priced at $2 each, but soaring costs have meant each item was this year valued at $2.50.

Tauranga Community Foodbank manager Nicki Goodwin said demand for food support had significantly risen throughout this appeal, resulting in them needing to increase staff and volunteer numbers to help meet the need for food support.

On an average day, 10 volunteers were rostered to work but during the appeal, this had doubled to 20 on at one time.

The foodbank had helped 1155 households during the six-week period consisting of 1492 adults and 1798 children. Enough food was provided to create at least 39,480 meals.

Last year they helped 909 households during the same timeframe.

This year, the foodbank helped 18,020 people with food support which was an increase of almost 3000 on the previous year.

“We have experienced a higher demand than we ever have at this time of year,” Goodwin said. “We have seen some really distressed people.”

This was largely due to rising costs of food and petrol which was leaving many people from “every corner of the community” with “no choice but to ask for help”, she said.

Put simply, people’s incomes were not enough to meet outgoing costs.

“It’s the cost of living - it’s a boring saying but that’s how it is. The reality is the cost of living is too high. And it’s very, very tricky for people to keep on top of their financial responsibilities. In fact, it’s impossible for a lot of people.”

The appeal came as the latest Stats NZ figures revealed the annual food price increase reached a 14-year high of 10.1 per cent.

Fruit and vegetable prices increased by 17 per cent in a year.

Compared with October last year, grocery food prices were up 9.7 per cent.

Meat, poultry, and fish prices increased 10 per cent, and non-alcoholic beverage prices surged by 8.7 per cent.

The latest Trade Me figures for November put Tauranga’s median weekly rental price at $640 - up 7 per cent when compared with the same month last year. In October, Tauranga’s median weekly rent hit an all-time high of $650.

Empty shelves at the foodbank before the appeal started. Photo / Mead Norton

On different occasions during the appeal volunteers had been brought to tears hearing about situations of clients under pressure who need extra support, Goodwin said.

She spoke of one dad with three children who turned up at the foodbank needing groceries. He was given food, Christmas presents and was connected with another Tauranga agency for extra support.

“He had nothing. We rallied around, and he had the children with him so he was trying to hold it together for the kids. It was heart-wrenching.”

Reacting to the amount raised, Goodwin said she could not believe the generosity of Tauranga people given so many were doing it tough right now.

“I wouldn’t have even expected to reach last year’s appeal total - because I know how hard it is. We are at the coalface of how tricky things are.”

She said the money and food donations would make a “huge difference” to their stock levels starting the new year. The donated food will help supplement parcels through to May and the cash donations will help buy food until the middle of 2023.

“If we didn’t have this we would be quite concerned. It’s going to give us a settled start to the year.”

She said the words “thank you” did not properly communicate how appreciative she was of the community’s support.

“We are so grateful that people care about other people and trust us to look after the donations to make sure they go where they are needed most. I don’t have the words.”

She said the appeal coming to an end was “very bittersweet” but foodbank staff and hardworking volunteers were ready for a break.

“We are very tired at the foodbank - but hugely relieved as well.”

Bay of Plenty Times editor Scott Inglis said the amount raised was stunning.

‘’The community has been so generous in supporting the cause. Thank you to everyone who has donated food, money or their time to help this crucial service. Your support has helped make Christmas and the months ahead better for so many people in need.’’

Tauranga personal trainer Louise Watson has been collecting for the foodbank for four years now. Photo / Mead Norton

Personal trainer Louise Watson, who donated 3000 items to the foodbank earlier this month, said the amount of money raised was “massive” for a six-week timeframe.

“I think it really shows how much people need help, especially this Christmas more than ever.”

The 32-year-old Tauranga woman, known as Boss Lady online, was on a mission to raise 5000 items for foodbank. She put the call out in October.

Watson, who started the foodbank initiative about four years ago, said this year’s collection was the easiest one yet because people wanted to “pay it forward”.

“People were just more inclined to jump on board.”

But she was eager to collect even more food for the cause next year - with the same goal of 5000 food items - and encouraged people to get involved.

Tauranga Lyceum Club vice president Marion Chandler (left) and president Ann Roberts. Photo / Andrew Warner

Lyceum Club vice president Marion Chandler told the Bay of Plenty Times the appeal total was “tremendous” despite not beating the 2020 record.

Chandler, who had been a member of the women’s club for the past 22 years, organised a collection for the foodbank.

Three weeks ago two trolley loads of food were dropped at the foodbank thanks to the club members rallying together.

“Every dollar counts and each can counts. I just think it’s wonderful how many small groups have contributed to such a good outcome.”

She said food was the “most basic necessity for all life” and there was a shared social responsibility to provide for those in need.

“It’s positive news to show that we live in a caring community and hopefully it will be inspiring to others.

“I just hope we do better next year and remember it’s not just at Christmas that people need food.”

She said the foodbank’s hardworking volunteers “deserve the biggest applause” as they gave their time to the cause “so generously”.



