Thomas Magill is 15 years old and is showing strong potential for a future representing New Zealand in swimming. Photo / John Borren
Teen swimmer Thomas Magill has been breaking records in the pool - records he set.
The 15-year-old has been swimming since he was 5 and started competitive swimming when he was 11. He recently competed in the 2024 Apollo Projects NZ Short Course Swimming Championships in Auckland where he broke two New Zealand freestyle records.
“My favourite style is freestyle. It was the only style I was good at,” he said.
“I love butterfly and breaststroke’s pretty good, but I’m not too good at backstroke.”
Thomas felt good about his results from the short course championships.
“I got the S19 Short Course national record for 800m freestyle, and I also got the S19 Short Course under-16 national record for the 400m freestyle, and I also came second overall in the 800m freestyle.”
These records were set by Thomas when he was 14 - and in breaking them again he had achieved a personal best.
He said it was good to see improvement year-on-year.