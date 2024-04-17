Voyager 2023 media awards
Craig Renney: How Nicola Willis broke her election promise

By Craig Rennie
5 mins to read
Finance Minister Nicola Willis during her appearance before the finance and expenditure select committee in February. Photo / Mark Mitchell

OPINION

I want you to follow me with some basic accounting. Let’s assume all your income goes into one bank account. All the spending you need to do comes out of that account too.

Some

